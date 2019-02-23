 
News

Actor brothers take center stage in Serbia's street protests

 
By JOVANA GEC
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/23/2019 8:51 AM
  • People march during a protest march against populist President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. People protested against what they say is Serbian President Aleksandar Vucicâs autocratic rule.

    People march during a protest march against populist President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. People protested against what they say is Serbian President Aleksandar Vucicâs autocratic rule. Associated Press

  • People light flares in front of the Serbian parliament building during a protest march against populist President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. People protested against what they say is Serbian President Aleksandar Vucicâs autocratic rule.

    People light flares in front of the Serbian parliament building during a protest march against populist President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. People protested against what they say is Serbian President Aleksandar Vucicâs autocratic rule. Associated Press

  • People gather in front of the Serbian parliament building during a protest march against populist President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. People protested against what they say is Serbian President Aleksandar Vucicâs autocratic rule.

    People gather in front of the Serbian parliament building during a protest march against populist President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. People protested against what they say is Serbian President Aleksandar Vucicâs autocratic rule. Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Taking center stage in the weekly protests against Serbia's autocratic president was a role that actor siblings Sergej and Branislav Trifunovic felt compelled to play.

The two brothers are among the main public faces of the demonstrations against populist leader Aleksandar Vucic's firm grip on power that started in early December. They march with the masses and speak at rallies. Sergej Trifunovic also has taken a role leading a liberal political movement.

The Trifunovics, who act in Serbian theater productions, films and TV shows, say they couldn't bow out from the struggle for democracy in the Balkan country because they believe everyone should do their part.

Sergei says "we can't just sit with our hands on our backs, waiting for a messiah to fall from the sky and solve our problems."

