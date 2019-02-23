The Latest: R. Kelly arrives at hearing in sexual abuse case

hello

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by lurid rumors that made him Public Enemy No. 1 to the MeToo movement, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving multiple victims. After the latest documentary Foxx, said she was "sickened" by the allegations and asked potential victims to come forward. Associated Press

Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks at a news conference, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. R&B star R. Kelly was charged Friday with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. Avenatti, whose clients have included porn star Stormy Daniels, said he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of the singer having sex with an underage girl. Associated Press

In this still image taken from video, R. Kelly is escorted by police in custody at the Chicago Police Department's Central District Friday night, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. R&B star Kelly arrived Friday night at a Chicago police precinct, hours after authorities announced multiple charges of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Nader Issa/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

In this photo taken and released by the Chicago Police Dept., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, R&B singer R. Kelly is photographed during booking at a police station in Chicago, Il. R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves, is due in court Saturday after being charged with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Chicago Police Dept. via AP) Associated Press

Musician R. Kelly leaves his Chicago studio Friday night, Feb. 22, 2019, on his way to surrender to police. R&B star Kelly was taken into custody after arriving Friday night at a Chicago police precinct, hours after authorities announced multiple charges of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Victor Hilitski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Associated Press

CHICAGO -- The Latest on the sexual abuse case against R&B singer R. Kelly (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

R. Kelly has arrived at a Chicago court hearing where a judge will decide bond in the sexual abuse case against the R&B singer.

The judge at Saturday's hearing, Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr., is the same judge who presided over "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's bond hearing earlier this week.

Kelly was booked Friday on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four female victims, including three who were between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says the abuse dated back as far as 1998 and spanned more than a decade.

Kelly was tried and acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 and has consistently denied any sexual misconduct. The 52-year-old Grammy winner's lawyer said Friday that he's confident Kelly will be vindicated.

___

12:05 a.m.

R&B singer R. Kelly is expected to appear in a Chicago court one day after being arrested and charged with aggravated sexual abuse.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced 10 counts Friday against the Grammy winner. She said the abuse dated back as far as 1998 and spanned more than a decade. The charges involved four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.

Chicago police say Kelly was taken into custody after the 52-year-old singer surrendered Friday night. He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 and has consistently denied any sexual misconduct, but he has been dogged for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves.

___

Check out the AP's complete coverage of the investigations into R. Kelly.