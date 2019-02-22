AEK to play behind closed doors, punished for crowd trouble
Updated 2/22/2019 8:57 AM
NYON, Switzerland -- UEFA has ordered AEK Athens to play its next two games in European competition behind closed doors for crowd trouble during a Champions League match against Ajax.
The sport's governing body also fined AEK 80,000 euros ($90,800) and handed the Greek club a suspended ban from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would qualify.
The AEK fans were blamed for throwing objects, setting off fireworks, a field invasion and crowd disturbances.
Ajax won the game 2-0 on Nov. 27 in Athens.
