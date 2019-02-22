 

AP source: Bears release embattled kicker Cody Parkey

 
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/22/2019 8:52 PM
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Bears have decided to release embattled kicker Cody Parkey after one season.

The person spoke Friday on the condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

Signed to a four-year contract in March, Parkey made just 23 of 30 field goals during the regular season for the third-lowest conversion rate in the NFL. He was 42 of 45 on extra points.

Six of his misses, counting the playoffs, hit uprights, including a 43-yard attempt in the closing seconds of the Bears' wild-card loss to Philadelphia at Soldier Field that also ricocheted off the crossbar.

Parkey's appearance on the "Today" show a few days later did not sit well with the Bears' hierarchy.

