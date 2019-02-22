Avenatti says R Kelly paid witnesses to 'rig' 2008 trial

Rochelle Washington, left, and attorney Gloria Allred, right, look on Latresa Scaff speaks during a news conference in New York, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Scaff and Washington are accusing musician R. Kelly of sexual misconduct on the night they attended his concert when they were teenagers. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 13, 2008 file photo, R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County Criminal Court Building in Chicago after a jury found him not guilty on all counts in his child pornography trial. In 2002, Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography, based on a videotape allegedly showing him having sex with an underage girl. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has evidence R. Kelly and his "enablers" paid witnesses and others to "rig" the outcome of the R&B star's 2008 trial, when he was acquitted on child pornography charges.

Avenatti told The Associated Press that's one piece of information he'll present at a news conference Friday in Chicago.

Kelly has denied allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years. His attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.



Avenatti said last week he gave the Cook County State's Attorney's office a videotape he says shows Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

On Thursday, two women said Kelly picked them out of a crowd at Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s and had sex with one of them, who was 16.