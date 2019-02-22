U of Vermont trustees choose Purdue prof as next president

hello

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- A scholar from Purdue University in Indiana is going to become the next president of the University of Vermont.

The selection of Suresh Garimella was announced Friday by the UVM Board of Trustees.

Garimella will take office July 1.

Trustee chair David Daigle says Garimella emerged as the most capable candidate for the position.

Garimella, a professor of mechanical engineering, is currently Purdue's executive vice president for Research and Partnerships.

He says he's honored to be selected as UVM's next president.

Garimella will succeed current UVM President Thomas Sullivan, who is planning to leave the post later this year to finish a book.