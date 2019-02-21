Midfielder Lassana Diarra leaves PSG by mutual consent
PARIS -- Veteran midfielder Lassana Diarra has terminated his contract with French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by mutual agreement.
The 33-year-old Frenchman joined PSG in January 2018 and his contract was set to expire in June.
Diarra made 10 league appearances last season under former coach Unai Emery, and has made only three in the league this season in Thomas Tuchel's team.
Diarra made 34 appearances for France and was a regular starter during the qualifying campaign for the 2010 World Cup.
He formerly played for Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.
