Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo dies at 62

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/21/2019 4:23 PM
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Longtime Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo has died after collapsing at the team's spring training ballpark.

The newspaper said Cafardo had an embolism Thursday and Red Sox medical staff was unable to revive him.

Cafardo joined the Globe in 1989 and covered the Red Sox before switching to the New England Patriots in time for the team's first NFL championship in 2001. He returned to baseball and has covered the Red Sox and the major leagues for the past 15 years.

He was covering spring training on Thursday when he collapsed on a sidewalk outside the Red Sox clubhouse. The paper said it was his day off but "Cafardo's love of baseball and commitment to his craft compelled him to report to JetBlue Park."

