AP source: Harrison has 1-year agreement with Tigers
Updated 2/20/2019 8:12 PM
DETROIT -- A person familiar with the negotiations said free agent Josh Harrison has agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal was still subject to a successful physical.
The 31-year-old Harrison spent his first eight major league seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He's played second base, third base, shortstop and in the outfield.
Harrison did not have a great 2018 at the plate, hitting .250 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs. He missed time early in the season with a hand injury and ended up playing just 97 games.
AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.
