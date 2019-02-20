Funeral held for youngest victim of factory shooting

One of victim Vicente Juarez's daughter Diana Juarez cries as she touch a cross at a makeshift memorial Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Aurora, Ill., near Henry Pratt Co. manufacturing company where several were killed on Friday. Authorities say an initial background check five years ago failed to flag an out-of-state felony conviction that would have prevented a man from buying the gun he used in the mass shooting in Aurora. Associated Press

Crosses are placed for the victims of a mass shooting Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Aurora, Ill., near Henry Pratt Co. manufacturing company where several were killed on Friday. Authorities say an initial background check five years ago failed to flag an out-of-state felony conviction that would have prevented a man from buying the gun he used in the mass shooting. Associated Press

SHERIDAN, Ill. -- A small funeral home was packed with hundreds of mourners for a 21-year-old college student who was killed on the first day of his internship when a worker opened fire inside an Illinois manufacturing facility.

Trevor Wehner was among five people killed in the Friday shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora.

During a brief religious service Wednesday in the Village of Sheridan, Wehner was remembered as family-oriented, someone who could change the atmosphere of a room just by walking in and who liked to tease and play jokes.

Before Wehner's funeral, residents of Sheridan and nearby towns filed into a funeral home filled with wreaths and photo collages to pay their respects to his family.

Wehner was a Northern Illinois University business student. The university plans a vigil Thursday to honor Wehner and Clayton Parks, a 2014 alumnus also killed in the shooting. The funeral for another victim, 54-year-old Vicente Juarez, will be Friday.