Fouled waters reveal lasting legacy of US mining industry

FILE - In this Saturday, April 6, 2008 file photo, pedestrians are reflected in the window of a closed business in Picher, Okla. In eastern Oklahomaâs Tar Creek mining district, waterways are devoid of life and elevated lead levels persist in the blood of children in 2019, despite a two-decade effort to clean up lead and zinc mines. More than $300 million has been committed since 1983, but only about 2 percent of the impacted land has been reclaimed and contaminated water continues to flow. Associated Press

FILE - This April, 6, 2008 file photo shows Picher, Okla., nestled among huge lead-laced piles of rock. In eastern Oklahomaâs Tar Creek mining district, waterways are devoid of life and elevated lead levels persist in the blood of children in 2019, despite a two-decade effort to clean up lead and zinc mines. More than $300 million has been committed since 1983, but only about 2 percent of the impacted land has been reclaimed and contaminated water continues to flow. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2015 aerial photo, wastewater streams out of the Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado after a contractor crew led by the Environmental Protection Agency inadvertently triggered the release of about 3 million gallons of water tainted with heavy metals. Federal officials fear that at least six of the sites examined by The Associated Press could have blowouts like the one at Gold King. (Geoff Liesik/The Deseret News via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2015 file photo, Dan Bender, with the La Plata County Sheriff's Office, takes a water sample from the Animas River near Durango, Colo. after the accidental release of an estimated 3 million gallons of waste from the Gold King Mine. Federal officials fear that at least six of the sites examined by The Associated Press could have blowouts like the one at Gold King. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP, File) Associated Press

Pedestrians walk down a road in Rimini, Mont., on Feb. 18, 2019. The community was added to the Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund list in 1999. Contaminated soil in residentsâ yards was replaced, and the EPA has provided bottled water for a decade. But polluted water still pours from the mines and into Upper Tenmile Creek. Associated Press

Bottles of drinking water sit outside a home in Rimini, Mont., on Feb. 18, 2019. The community was added to the Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund list in 1999. Contaminated soil in residentsâ yards was replaced, and the EPA has provided bottled water for a decade. But polluted water still pours from the mines and into Upper Tenmile Creek. Associated Press

In this Oct. 12, 2018 photo, Tillman McAdams with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency speaks about cleanup work at the Susie mine in Rimini, Mont., as polluted water from the mine flows near his feet. The mine is one of dozens that have fouled water supplies in the mountain community. Associated Press

Catherine Maynard, a natural resource analyst for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, washes dishes in her home in Rimini, Mont., on Feb. 18, 2019. âThe fact that bottled water is provided is great. ... Where it falls short is itâs not piped into our home. Water thatâs piped into our home is still contaminated water. Washing dishes and bathing _ that metal-laden water is still running through our pipes,â she says. Associated Press

Catherine Maynard, a natural resource analyst for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, receives a bottled water delivery at her home in Rimini, Mont., by Bart Young of Big Spring Water on Feb. 18, 2019. About 30 households canât drink their tap water because groundwater was polluted by about 150 abandoned gold, lead and copper mines that operated from the 1870s until 1953. Associated Press

In this Oct. 12, 2018 photo, water contaminated with arsenic, lead and zinc flows from a pipe out of the Lee Mountain mine and into a holding pond near Rimini, Mont. The community is part of the Upper Tenmile Creek Superfund site, where dozens of abandoned mines have left water supplies polluted and residents must use bottled water. Associated Press

RIMINI, Mont. -- Every day many millions of gallons of water loaded with toxic metals flow from some of the most contaminated mining sites in the U.S. and into surrounding lakes and streams without being treated.

The Associated Press has found the torrent is poisoning aquatic life and tainting drinking water sources in Montana, California, Colorado, Oklahoma and at least five other states.

The AP examined 43 mining sites under federal oversight using data from public records requests and independent researchers.

The records show that at average flows, more than 50 million gallons (189 million liters) of contaminated wastewater streams daily from the sites.

In many cases, it runs untreated into nearby groundwater, rivers and ponds, a roughly 20-million-gallon (76-million-liter) daily dose of pollution that could fill more than 2,000 tanker trucks.

