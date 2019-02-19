Judge to rule Tuesday in Chicago Obama Library lawsuit

FILE - This illustration released on May 3, 2017 by the Obama Foundation shows plans for the proposed Obama Presidential Center with a museum, rear, in Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side. This view looks from the south with a public plaza that extends into the landscape. Odds still favor the eventual construction of Barack Obama's $500 million presidential museum and library in a park along Chicago's lakeshore. A judge hears arguments Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, on a city motion to toss a parks-advocacy groupâs lawsuit that argues the project violates laws barring development in lakeside parks. (Obama Foundation via AP, File) Associated Press

CHICAGO -- A federal judge will rule on the city of Chicago's request to toss a lawsuit aimed at halting President Barack Obama's museum and library from being built in a public park.

U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey heard oral arguments last week in the case and said he would issue a ruling Tuesday. Protect Our Parks wants to stop the $500 million Obama Presidential Center from being built in the selected location. A ruling in favor of the group could signal that the Obama Presidential Center is in real trouble.

The parks advocacy group accuses the city of illegally transferring park land to a private entity, The Obama Foundation. City lawyers say Protect Our Parks misread the law, has misrepresented how the approval process worked and exaggerated potential environmental disruptions.