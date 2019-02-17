The 68th NBA All-Star Game has arrived in Charlotte
Updated 2/17/2019 11:31 AM
hello
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- All-Star Sunday has arrived.
The 68th edition of the NBA's annual midseason showcase exhibition game gets played in Charlotte, with LeBron James set to start for the 15th consecutive year, Kemba Walker ready to excite his home crowd and legends Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade ready to bid the game farewell as their careers wind down.
After that, the true All-Star "break" begins. There are no games on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, which gives every player and coach a couple of needed days off before the real playoff push begins.
Play resumes Thursday night with six games, as the sprint to the end of the regular season begins.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.