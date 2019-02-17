Australia blames state actor for hacking political parties

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia's prime minister says a "sophisticated state actor" is behind a cyberattack on Parliament's computing network that affected the networks of major political parties.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday didn't identify the state behind what he described as a "malicious intrusion" on Feb. 8.

A joint statement from House of Representatives speaker Tony Smith and Senate president Scott Ryan said at the time there was no evidence that data had been accessed in the breach. But lawmakers were advised to change passwords.

Morrison revealed that the computer networks of the government parties and the opposition had also been affected.

Australia's security agencies were securing those systems and protecting users.

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, will hold elections on March 23.