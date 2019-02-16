 
NBA

The Latest: Giannis says he'll play in world championship

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/16/2019 10:54 AM
    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The Bucks defeated the Pacers 106-97. Associated Press

    U.S. Team's John Collins, of the Atlanta Hawks dunks against the World Team during the NBA All-Star Rising Stars basketball game, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. The U.S. Team won 161-144. Associated Press

    U.S. Team's John Collins, of the Atlanta Hawks misses the dunk against the World Team during the NBA All-Star Rising Stars basketball game, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Latest on NBA All-Star Weekend (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo says he'll play in the FIBA world championships this summer.

Greece has already qualified for the 32-team tournament, which starts in China on Aug. 31.

Antetokounmpo said Saturday before practice for the All-Star game that the only way he wouldn't play is if he had any injury concerns.

Many NBA stars are expected to participate, even though the finals in mid-September will be held a week or so before the start of training camps for the 2019-20 season.

10:10 a.m.

John Collins has a favorite dunker. Not surprisingly, it's his Atlanta teammate Vince Carter.

Collins will represent the Hawks in the dunk contest, one of the events during All-Star Saturday Night. The 3-point contest and skills competition are also on the evening docket.

Collins had perhaps the best dunk of the Rising Stars game Friday night, going with a pass off the backboard to himself for a slam over Dallas' Luka Doncic. He says he's got three or four dunks ready to go for Saturday night.

He won't reveal what to expect: "No hints," he said Saturday morning.

