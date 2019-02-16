BC-BKC--T25-Notre Dame-Virginia Long Box
Updated 2/16/2019 3:57 PM
|No. 4 VIRGINIA 60, NOTRE DAME 54
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mooney
|30
|4-13
|2-2
|4-15
|0
|4
|11
|Djogo
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Gibbs
|38
|6-14
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|17
|Hubb
|40
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|7
|Harvey
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|3
|10
|Laszewski
|25
|2-7
|4-4
|0-4
|0
|0
|9
|Goodwin
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|0
|Durham
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-55
|8-8
|5-31
|8
|13
|54
Percentages: FG .345, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Gibbs 3-8, Harvey 2-6, Hubb 1-4, Laszewski 1-5, Mooney 1-6, Goodwin 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 7 (9 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 3 (Harvey 2, Gibbs).
Turnovers: 7 (Harvey 2, Mooney 2, Djogo, Gibbs, Hubb).
Steals: 6 (Mooney 3, Gibbs 2, Laszewski).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Salt
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Clark
|23
|0-4
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|0
|0
|Guy
|40
|7-15
|4-4
|2-6
|3
|0
|22
|Hunter
|36
|6-11
|6-7
|2-10
|2
|0
|20
|Jerome
|38
|2-9
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|0
|8
|Diakite
|27
|2-5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|4
|5
|Key
|20
|1-7
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|3
|Huff
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-52
|14-17
|6-35
|12
|6
|60
Percentages: FG .365, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Guy 4-10, Hunter 2-3, Jerome 2-3, Key 0-3, Clark 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 8 (3 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 4 (Diakite 2, Hunter, Key).
Turnovers: 8 (Jerome 3, Clark, Diakite, Guy, Hunter, Key).
Steals: 5 (Hunter 2, Clark, Diakite, Key).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Notre Dame
|25
|29-54
|Virginia
|29
|31-60
