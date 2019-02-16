 
College Sports

BC-BKC--T25-Notre Dame-Virginia Long Box

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/16/2019 3:57 PM
hello

No. 4 VIRGINIA 60, NOTRE DAME 54
FGFTReb
NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mooney304-132-24-150411
Djogo130-10-01-1100
Gibbs386-142-20-03117
Hubb403-80-00-3227
Harvey304-80-00-60310
Laszewski252-74-40-4009
Goodwin150-20-00-0230
Durham90-20-00-2000
Totals20019-558-85-3181354

Percentages: FG .345, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Gibbs 3-8, Harvey 2-6, Hubb 1-4, Laszewski 1-5, Mooney 1-6, Goodwin 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 7 (9 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 3 (Harvey 2, Gibbs).

Turnovers: 7 (Harvey 2, Mooney 2, Djogo, Gibbs, Hubb).

Steals: 6 (Mooney 3, Gibbs 2, Laszewski).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Salt131-10-00-1112
Clark230-40-00-5200
Guy407-154-42-63022
Hunter366-116-72-102020
Jerome382-92-20-3308
Diakite272-51-21-5045
Key201-71-21-5113
Huff30-00-00-0000
Totals20019-5214-176-3512660

Percentages: FG .365, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Guy 4-10, Hunter 2-3, Jerome 2-3, Key 0-3, Clark 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 8 (3 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (Diakite 2, Hunter, Key).

Turnovers: 8 (Jerome 3, Clark, Diakite, Guy, Hunter, Key).

Steals: 5 (Hunter 2, Clark, Diakite, Key).

Technical Fouls: None.

Notre Dame2529-54
Virginia2931-60

