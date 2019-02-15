 
NFL

Judge limits ability of Aaron Hernandez's child to sue NFL

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/15/2019 12:18 PM
hello
                                                                                                                                                                                                   

PHILADELPHIA -- A federal judge says the 6-year-old daughter of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez missed a 2014 deadline to opt out of the $1 billion concussion settlement and can't separately sue the league over his diagnosis of a degenerative brain disease.

Yet Hernandez's death in 2017 came too late for his family to seek compensation for suicides related to chronic traumatic encephalopathy under the class action settlement.

Hernandez spent three years with the New England Patriots before his 2013 arrest on the first of three homicide charges. He never returned to the NFL.

U.S. District Judge Anita Brody in a ruling Thursday concludes he was retired and therefore a member of the class. Family lawyer Brad Sohn says Hernandez had not retired and his family should be able to pursue an individual lawsuit.

Hernandez killed himself in prison. Doctors after his death found the 27-year-old Hernandez had advanced CTE.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 