Lions release Glover Quin, Bruce Ellington, Nicholas Grigsby

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have released Glover Quin, cutting ties with the 33-year-old safety who had one year left on his contract .

Detroit also released wide receiver Bruce Ellington and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby on Friday.

Quin started every game last season for the ninth straight year. Houston drafted Quin in 2009 and the fourth-round pick from New Mexico started 12 games as a rookie. Quin started every game over the following three years for the Texans. He signed a five-year deal in 2013 and a contract extension in 2017 in Detroit.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn says Quin made countless contributions for the franchise and exemplified everything it meant to be a true professional in the NFL on the field and in the community.

