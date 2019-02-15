Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFL

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick attends the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Kaepernick was among eight recipients of Harvard University's W.E.B. Du Bois Medals in 2018. A person with knowledge of the conversation tells The Associated Press that the new Alliance of American Football spoke with Kaepernick during its development about joining the league. But Kaepernick wanted $20 million or more to consider playing with the league that had its debut last weekend. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither side has publicly acknowledged such talks. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have settled collusion lawsuits against the NFL.

In a three-sentence statement released Friday, the NFL said:

"For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party."

Kaepernick's lawyer tweeted an identical statement.

Kaepernick and Reid filed collusion grievances against the league, saying they were blacklisted because of protests during the national anthem at games. Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016, while Reid missed three games last season before signing with Carolina.

