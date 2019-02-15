Steve Sarkisian returns as Alabama's offensive coordinator

hello

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Steve Sarkisian is returning to Alabama as offensive coordinator, a position he held for the 2016 team in the national championship game loss to Clemson.

Alabama coach Nick Saban announced the hiring of Sarkisian and six other assistants on Friday, along with the promotion of Pete Golding to defensive coordinator.

Sarkisian took over the offense before that title game played in January 2017 after Lane Kiffin left following the semifinals to begin duties as Florida Atlantic's head coach.

The former Southern California head coach then left to become offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons coach Dan Quinn fired Sarkisian and his defensive and special teams coordinators after a 7-9 season.

Golding was co-defensive coordinator with Tosh Lupoi last season and will still coach inside linebackers.

Alabama won the Southeastern Conference in 2016 before the defeat to Clemson.