Famous Los leads Home Team in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

hello

Home team's Steve Smith, front, is pressured by Away team's James Shaw Jr., rear, during the first half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Associated Press

Home team's Famous Los reacts following a basket against the Away team during the second half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Famous Los was the most valuable player. Associated Press

Home team's Doctor Oz falls to the floor chasing the ball with Away team's James Shaw Jr. (12) during the second half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Associated Press

Home team's Famous Los, right, and Away team's Ray Allen chase the ball during the first half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Associated Press

Away team's Brad Williams (7) dribbles during the first half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Comedian Famous Los scored 22 points and was selected the MVP in the Home Team's 82-80 victory over the Visiting Team on Friday night in the highest-scoring NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Quavo, part of the hip-hop trio Migos, scored 27 points for the Visiting Team, and former NBA star Ray Allen added 24 in the game at Bojangles Coliseum that featured 4-point baskets.