 
NBA

Famous Los leads Home Team in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/15/2019 9:47 PM
hello
                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Away team's Brad Williams (7) dribbles during the first half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

    Away team's Brad Williams (7) dribbles during the first half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Associated Press

  • Home team's Famous Los, right, and Away team's Ray Allen chase the ball during the first half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

    Home team's Famous Los, right, and Away team's Ray Allen chase the ball during the first half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Associated Press

  • Home team's Doctor Oz falls to the floor chasing the ball with Away team's James Shaw Jr. (12) during the second half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

    Home team's Doctor Oz falls to the floor chasing the ball with Away team's James Shaw Jr. (12) during the second half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Associated Press

  • Home team's Famous Los reacts following a basket against the Away team during the second half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Famous Los was the most valuable player.

    Home team's Famous Los reacts following a basket against the Away team during the second half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Famous Los was the most valuable player. Associated Press

  • Home team's Steve Smith, front, is pressured by Away team's James Shaw Jr., rear, during the first half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

    Home team's Steve Smith, front, is pressured by Away team's James Shaw Jr., rear, during the first half of an NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Comedian Famous Los scored 22 points and was selected the MVP in the Home Team's 82-80 victory over the Visiting Team on Friday night in the highest-scoring NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Quavo, part of the hip-hop trio Migos, scored 27 points for the Visiting Team, and former NBA star Ray Allen added 24 in the game at Bojangles Coliseum that featured 4-point baskets.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 