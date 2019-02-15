PepsiCo moves to profit in 4Q, sees tax benefit

hello

FILE- This Jan. 30, 2019, file photo an advertisement for Pepsi is shown downtown for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Associated Press

FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo a delivery man unloads cases of soft drinks from a Pepsi truck in New York. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Associated Press

PURCHASE, N.Y. -- PepsiCo moved to a profit in its fourth quarter, getting a boost from a large tax benefit as sales in its Frito-Lay unit North America strengthened.

Shares rose 2.4 percent before the market open on Friday.

The food and beverage company recorded a $5.3 billion tax benefit in the quarter, which included reorganizing its international operations. A year earlier it had a tax expense of $2.5 billion.

PepsiCo Inc. earned $6.85 billion, or $4.83 per share, for the period ended Dec. 29. The Purchase, New York-based company lost $710 million, or 50 cents per share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted earnings were $1.49 per share, matching the expectations of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was basically flat at $19.52 billion, edging out Wall Street's forecast of $19.51 billion. Frito-Lay North America posted a 4 percent revenue gain, while the North America beverages segment reported a 2 percent increase.

PepsiCo expects 2019 earnings to be $5.50 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet predict $5.85 per share.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap ) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEP