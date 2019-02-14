Syracuse inks DE transfer from Coastal Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Syracuse has signed a defensive lineman from Coastal Carolina.

Orange coach Dino Babers says Thursday that defensive end Jeffrey Gunter, of Durham, North Carolina, has signed a financial aid agreement with the university and will join the program for the 2019 season.

Gunter must sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Gunter made 13 starts in 24 games for the Chanticleers and registered 75 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He was voted to the All-Sun Belt Conference first team last season after notching 49 tackles, 14 for losses, including five sacks.

Gunter boosts the number of incoming players for the Orange to 22. Eight are already enrolled for the spring semester.