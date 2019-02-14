The Latest: Governor Cuomo silent on Amazon's decision

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, a sea gull flies off holding fish scraps near a former dock facility, with "Long Island" painted on old transfer bridges at Gantry State Park in the Long Island City section of the Queens Borough in New York. Amazon said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, that it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search. Associated Press

FILE- In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo graffiti has been painted on a sidewalk by someone opposed to the location of an Amazon headquarters in the Long Island City neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York. Amazon said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, that it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search. The online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the tax incentives Amazon was promised. Associated Press

FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, a rusting ferryboat is docked next to an aging industrial warehouse on Long Island City's Anable Basin in the Queens borough of New York. Amazon said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, that it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the decision by Amazon to dump New York City as a location for a new headquarters (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Major Bill de Blasio issued an upbeat statement on Amazon's decision, noting that New York City will thrive no matter what.

"You have to be tough to make it in New York City. We gave Amazon the opportunity to be a good neighbor and do business in the greatest city in the world. Instead of working with the community, Amazon threw away that opportunity," the mayor said. "We have the best talent in the world and every day we are growing a stronger and fairer economy for everyone. If Amazon can't recognize what that's worth, its competitors will."

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo, who had championed Amazon's plan, had yet to comment on the decision.

An indication that Cuomo was growing concerned over opposition to the Amazon deal and reports of the company having second thoughts was evident in comments he made during an interview Tuesday with a New York City radio station.

"I don't think they're bluffing. I think this is very serious," he then said.

1:15 p.m.

Jimmy Van Bramer and other members of the City Council had tried unsuccessfully to get Amazon officials to agree to remain neutral in the face of any potential union drive. Van Bramer said on NY1 that he believes Amazon feared the possibility of a successful union drive in New York: "They knew that their anti-union, their virulently anti-union position here was not tenable here and if they caved here then they would face rising pressures all across the country and the world to allow their workers to organize."

George Miranda, president of Teamsters Joint Council 16, said, "We are committed to fighting for the rights of workers throughout the Amazon supply chain and supporting their demand for a voice on the job."

1:00 p.m.

City Council member Jimmy Van Bramer criticized the secretive process by which the deal was negotiated in an interview on NY1. The council man represents Long Island City, where Amazon was to have located one of its headquarters.

"When you talk to everybody involved, when you consult with everybody involved, and when you respect local elected officials and local communities, you are far more likely to have a different outcome than when you intentionally and purposefully exclude everyone from knowing any details of the deal and then leak it to the press so that myself and Sen. (Michael) Gianaris and everyone else had to read about it in news reports - when you do that, if you start off like that, you're behind the eight ball already."

12:43 p.m.

The billions of dollars in tax incentives that Amazon was awarded stirred backlash from a number of activists.

Deborah Axt, the co-executive director of anti-poverty group Make the Road New York, called Amazon's withdrawal a "landmark victory."

"This announcement ... shows the power of the people, even when taking on the world's richest man," Axt said. "Our members and allies stood firm against Governor Cuomo's plan to give away more than $3 billion in taxpayer giveaways so that Amazon could force its empire-building on our neighborhoods.

12 p.m.

Amazon says it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search.

The online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the tax incentives Amazon was promised.

Amazon said Thursday it does not plan to look for another location, and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.