Arizona man connected by DNA to 4 slayings indicted in Ohio

CLEVELAND -- An Arizona man recently indicted in a 1997 Ohio rape case that authorities say links him through DNA to the unsolved slayings of four women at truck stops in Ohio and Illinois has been charged in one of the Ohio killings.

Forty-nine-year-old Samuel Legg III was indicted Thursday in Mahoning County on aggravated murder and other charges for the slaying of a 43-year-old Sharon Kedzierski, whose body was found at a truck stop outside Youngstown in 1992.

Legg pleaded not guilty earlier Thursday in Medina County to two rape counts for the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. A former long-haul trucker, Legg will be evaluated to determine if he's competent to stand trial. He was extradited to Ohio last month.

Legg's attorney declined to comment after Thursday morning's hearing.