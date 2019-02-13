AP source: Broncos to acquire Joe Flacco from Ravens

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, in Baltimore. A person with knowledge of the trade tells The Associated Press, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year's NFL draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the deal. NFL rules prohibit teams from discussing such trades until the start of the league year on March 13. Flacco became expendable in Baltimore with the emergence of rookie Lamar Jackson. Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco for a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

The person to the AP spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because neither team announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. NFL rules prohibit teams from discussing trades until the start of the league year on March 13.

Flacco, the MVP of the 2013 Super Bowl, became expendable in Baltimore with the emergence of rookie Lamar Jackson.

The Broncos found themselves in the market again for a quarterback after Case Keenum's middling debut in Denver last season, when he threw for 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The team went 6-10.

