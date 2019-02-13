 
College Sports

South Carolina DT Belk giving up football due to injury

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/13/2019 7:07 PM
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Highly regarded defensive tackle Josh Belk, who signed with Clemson then transferred to rival South Carolina a few months later, has decided to give up football because of a back injury.

Belk said on social media Wednesday he had fractured a vertebrae and decided "to choose another path in life."

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said in a statement that he had talked with Belk and confirmed he was giving up football. It ends an eventful chapter for Belk, a 6-foot-3, 359-pound defensive tackle from Richburg, South Carolina. He was a four-star prospect out of Lewisville High and enrolled at Clemson in January 2018 and went through spring workouts.

Belk decided to transfer to the Gamecocks last summer. He played in six games and was credited with seven tackles.

___

