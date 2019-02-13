Attorney didn't tell Huskers about pending charge vs RB

In this Sept. 8, 2018 photo, Nebraska running back Maurice Washington warms up before an NCAA college football game against Colorado, in Lincoln, Neb. California authorities have filed criminal charges against Nebraska's Washington. He is suspected of possessing a video of his underage high school girlfriend being sexually assaulted by two other people and sending that video to the girl less than a year ago. The university athletic department said it was aware of the situation and Washington's attorney said his client would cooperate with authorities. Associated Press

An attorney who assisted Nebraska's athletic department says he never told anyone at the university the nature of a pornography case involving football player Maurice Washington before the running back was charged in December.

Washington is charged in his home state of California with possessing and distributing a video of a former girlfriend being sexually assaulted by two other people. Washington is suspected of storing on his cellphone the video of the 2016 assault of his former high school girlfriend, then 15, and sending it to the victim last March.

Jon Bruning, a former Nebraska attorney general, says he never represented the school as legal counsel and did not share search warrant details with the university last fall.

