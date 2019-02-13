Supergirl delivers valentines to kids at Winfield hospital

Sick children received a special Valentine's Day surprise on Thursday as Supergirl paid a visit to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

Supergirl, aka Morgan Olenski, is from Holiday Heroes, a nonprofit organization based in Chicago, which hosts theme parties for children recovering in the hospital.

"We try to create a space or environment in the playroom, where kids can escape the reality of what they are facing", said Maggie Drain, development and program coordinator for Holiday Heroes.

The organization brings a costumed character -- whether a super hero or a princess -- to all its parties. "That's the most magical part of the party, watching the kids interact with the costumed character", said Drain.

The hospital has Holiday Heroes come out six times a year.

"When you're a kid having to be in the hospital over a holiday, it's really hard, said Dora Castro-Ahillen, Child Life Services program manager at the hospital. "This brings a normalizing type of experience for them."

The children were able to work on crafts, such as Valentine's cards, or they received small gifts, such as toy cars.

Camila Acosta, 5, of Aurora made a special Valentine and gave it to her new friend: Supergirl.