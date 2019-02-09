 
UMG pre-Grammy showcase features Post Malone, BLACKPINK, YG

 
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/9/2019 10:52 PM
LOS ANGELES -- Universal Music Group's annual pre-Grammy showcase featured several artists, including Post Malone, YG and K-Pop sensation BLACKPINK, who made its first U.S. debut performance.

Malone closed out the invite-only event Saturday that showcased the label's established and new talent. The room was packed with more than 300 attendees, including music industry players, press and artists.

The showcase also featured trailers for upcoming documentaries including "Bee Gees," ''From Scratch," ''The Go-Go's" and "Ice Cold," which delves into the story of hip-hop jewelry.

Other performers included J Balvin, Midland, Greta Van Fleet, Ella Mai and 2 Chainz. Lil Baby performed as well after the rapper was arrested in Atlanta for reckless driving.

