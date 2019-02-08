Iowa's Gary Barta joins CFP committee, Gene Smith steps down

hello

IRVING, Texas -- Iowa athletic director Gary Barta is joining the College Football Playoff selection committee, replacing Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock on Friday announced Barta would begin a three-year term this spring. Smith is stepping down after two years on the committee.

Barta is in his 12th year at Iowa. He is on the NCAA Division I Council and involved in the NCAA Ad Hoc Committee on Sports Wagering.

Barta played football at North Dakota State, where he was a quarterback on teams that won Division II national championships in 1983, '85 and '86.

Smith said he is leaving the committee so he can focus on helping Ryan Day transition into his job as the Buckeyes' new head coach.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25