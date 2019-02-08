Levante defender Antonio "Tono" Garcia arrested
Updated 2/8/2019 4:58 PM
hello
MADRID -- Levante defender Antonio "Tono" Garcia has been arrested, the Spanish top-flight team said in a statement on Friday.
The club did not disclose why he had been held, but said the case was now in the hands of an investigating judge.
Media reports alleged that Tono was one of seven people arrested on suspicion of extortion.
On Wednesday, he signed a contract extension with Levante through 2023.
The 29-year-old Tono has scored one goal in 17 league appearances this season.
Levante, which is 11th in the league, visits Alaves on Monday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.