Wyoming Black 14 members receive award from university

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Seven of 14 black football players summarily dismissed from the Wyoming football team nearly 50 years ago returned to the university Friday to dispel myths about their experience.

Among the players was Tony McGee, who played for the Washington Redskins when they won the Super Bowl in 1983.

Before Friday's event, the seven players had never appeared together on the Wyoming campus since 1969 when they were kicked off the team by coach Lloyd Eaton for wanting to wear black armbands in a game against BYU over the treatment of blacks by the Mormon church back then.

One of the myths that the players wanted to dispel was that they walked out on the team. They say Eaton dismissed them before they could even ask permission to wear the armbands.