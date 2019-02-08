Bezos tells of Enquirer threats to publish revealing pics
LOS ANGELES -- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he was the target of "extortion and blackmail" by the publisher of the National Enquirer. He says the Enquirer chief threatened to publish revealing personal photos of Bezos unless he stopped investigating how the tabloid obtained his private exchanges with his mistress.
Bezos, who is also owner of The Washington Post, detailed his interactions with American Media Inc., in an extraordinary blog post Thursday on Medium.com. The billionaire said the Enquirer wanted him to make a public statement that the tabloid's coverage was not politically motivated.
Bezos' accusations add another twist to a high-profile clash between the world's richest man and the leader of America's best-known tabloid.
