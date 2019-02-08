Bezos tells of Enquirer threats to publish revealing pics

FILE- In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington. Bezos says the National Enquirer is threatening to publish nude photographs of him unless his private investigators back off the tabloid that detailed the billionaireâs extramarital affair Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he was the target of "extortion and blackmail" by the publisher of the National Enquirer. He says the Enquirer chief threatened to publish revealing personal photos of Bezos unless he stopped investigating how the tabloid obtained his private exchanges with his mistress.

Bezos, who is also owner of The Washington Post, detailed his interactions with American Media Inc., in an extraordinary blog post Thursday on Medium.com. The billionaire said the Enquirer wanted him to make a public statement that the tabloid's coverage was not politically motivated.

Bezos' accusations add another twist to a high-profile clash between the world's richest man and the leader of America's best-known tabloid.