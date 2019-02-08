Infant shot while sitting in car parked along Chicago street

CHICAGO -- Police say a 1-year-old boy was shot in the head while sitting in the back seat of a car parked on a street on Chicago's South Side.

Police say the shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the boy's grandmother was dropping someone off on the block when she heard glass breaking. She looked in the car and saw the baby had been shot. Authorities say the baby is listed in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago. Police say two other children were in the car at the time.

Police said a dark, older-model vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire. Guglielmi says police are investigating motive but the shooter may have mistaken the car's identity.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.