Virginia House Dems seek more time on resignation demands

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, from left, Lt. Governor-elect Justin Fairfax, Attorney General-elect Mark Herring and Governor-elect Ralph Northam listen as Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe addresses a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Pocahontas Building in Richmond, Va. With Virginia's top three elected officials engulfed in scandal, fellow Democrats were rendered practically speechless, uncertain of how to thread their way through the racial and sexual allegations and their tangled political implications. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

Rev. Al Sharpton delivers the keynote speech at the Reflections on Faith, Community and Racial Reconciliation in the Commonwealth ceremony hosted by Virginia Union University at the Allix B. James Chapel, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Richmond, Va.. Sharpton said in a fiery speech at historically black Virginia Union University that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring must step down over their blackface admissions, and the sexual allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax should be investigated thoroughly. (James H. Wallace/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

State Sen. Thomas K. Norment, R-James City County, arrives on the floor of the Senate chamber in Richmond, Va., on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Norment was an editor for a Virginia Military Institute yearbook filled with racist photos and slurs. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Associated Press

Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax smiles during the senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. A California woman has accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her 15 years ago. Associated Press

FILE-In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring takes the oath of office during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Herring, admitted Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, to putting on blackface in the 1980s, when he was a college student. Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in the Governor's Mansion in Richmond, Va. Northam clung to his office Tuesday, Feb. 5, amid intense political fallout over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook and uncertainty about the future of the state's government. Associated Press

In this undated photo provided by Scripps College, Vanessa Tyson, an associate professor in politics at Scripps College, poses for a photo. Tyson, a 42-year-old political science professor who studies the intersection of politics and the #MeToo movement, went public with her sexual assault accusation against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, saying in a statement that she repressed the memory for years but came forward in part because of the possibility that Fairfax could succeed a scandal-mired governor. (Scripps College via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018 file photo, Virginia Gov.-elect, Lt. Gov Ralph Northam, center, walks down the reviewing stand with Lt. Gov-elect, Justin Fairfax, right, and Attorney General Mark Herring at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The political crisis in Virginia exploded Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, when the state's attorney general confessed to putting on blackface in the 1980s and a woman went public with detailed allegations of sexual assault against the lieutenant governor. With Northam's career already hanging by a thread over a racist photo, the day's developments threatened to take down all three of Virginia's top elected officials. Associated Press

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax presides over the state Senate in Richmond, Va., on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. California college professor Vanessa Tyson has made an allegation of sexual assault against Fairfax. He has denied the allegations, casting them as a political smear. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's House Democrats have followed the state's Legislative Black Caucus in not calling for resignations of the lieutenant governor or attorney general after insisting the governor must go.

The Democrats' Thursday night statement says they take the issues and allegations facing Virginia's top three elected officials seriously and they'll be taking the pulse of their constituents over the weekend.

The stakes couldn't be higher with Democrats in the governor's mansion but Republicans still controlling the legislature: If Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring all resign, Republican House Speaker Kirk Cox would be in charge.

Virginia's elected Democrats and most of the Democrats hoping to run against President Donald Trump in 2020 swiftly joined calls for Northam to resign after he took responsibility for a photo on his 1984 yearbook page showing one man posing in blackface with another in a Ku Klux Klan costume. Northam then denied it, but said he did smear shoe polish on his face once to imitate Michael Jackson in a dance contest.

The practice has always been deeply offensive to black people, a point Democrats could make without too much political pain if there were unblemished replacements lined up to replace Northam.

But then a woman came forward saying Fairfax's possible promotion compelled her to publicly accuse him of sexually assaulting her. Fairfax says their encounter 15 years ago was consensual, leaving those who would judge him uncomfortably bereft of conclusive evidence.

Herring, meanwhile, also acknowledged wearing blackface once at a party in college, leaving all three struggling to hold onto their political support in a climate where Democrats are insisting on the highest moral standards as a counterpoint to Trump's behavior.

"Much of the discussion has, rightfully, centered around who we are as Democrats as we continue to stand against racism and against sexual assault. We respect all survivors and believe they should be fully heard," the House Democrats' statement says. "However, this is not a partisan problem, but a problem for all Virginians and all Americans."

Virginia's two U.S. senators and seven Democratic congressmen released a joint statement saying the sexual assault accusation must be investigated, and Herring must continue to have "in-depth discussions" if he is to regain the public's trust. The black caucus also called for an investigation of the Fairfax case, and said the attorney general must take more actions to "reassure" the state he is fit to lead.