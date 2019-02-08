 
Man shot by Chicago-area police charged with assault

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/8/2019 5:00 PM
NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A man shot and injured by suburban Chicago police after pointing what authorities initially thought was a real gun at them has been charged with aggravated assault.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a release Friday that 27-year-old Zachary Kelley of Naperville was released last Friday from the hospital and taken to jail. He appeared in Bond Court the following day.

The release says Naperville police officers responded Jan. 23 to a report of man who had allegedly harassed a woman at a gas station. It adds the officers tried to talk with him and he pointed the weapon, later determined to be a pellet gun, at them.

Authorities say an officer fired his service weapon and struck Kelley.

It wasn't clear Friday afternoon whether Kelley has an attorney.

