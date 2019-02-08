Trump says summit with North Korea's Kim will be in Hanoi
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Hanoi.
The president tweeted the location on Friday, saying his representatives had just left North Korea after a "productive meeting" on the Feb. 27-28 summit.
Trump added: "I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!"
The president had previously announced Vietnam as the summit location, but the city hadn't been identified.
While in Asia, Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, is thought to have discussed specific disarmament steps that Pyongyang could promise at the Vietnam summit and what corresponding measures the United States is willing to take.
