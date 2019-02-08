 
Business

Bakery reconsiders helping fund retreat after racist emails

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/8/2019 10:22 AM
LA VISTA, Neb. -- An Omaha-area bakery that sells bread to help fund a multimillion-dollar religious retreat is reevaluating its product after emails surfaced in which the retreat's founder made racist comments.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Rotella's Italian Bakery in La Vista is reconsidering whether to continue selling the bread that benefits The Cloisters on the Platte near Gretna.

The bakery's vice president of sales, Jim Rotella, says the move comes in light of emails published this week involving TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, who opened the retreat center in July.

Some emails featured Ricketts making Islamophobic comments and sharing conspiracies about former President Barack Obama.

Rotella says the bakery "takes great pride in the diversity of our workforce and customer base."

Ricketts' spokeswoman didn't respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

