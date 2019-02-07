The Latest: UEFA president Ceferin won't be a 'yes man'

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, left, delivers his speech during the 43rd UEFA congress in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. As the only candidate for election, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to serve four more years as the leader of soccer's governing body. Associated Press

ROME -- The Latest from the UEFA meetings (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says he won't be a "yes man" supporting FIFA's push for a $25 billion deal to create and revamp competitions.

With FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the audience, Ceferin says UEFA is showing respect for soccer by saying it disagrees with the world soccer body's proposal.

Infantino has spent the past year promoting the offer from private investors to revamp the Club World Cup and create a global Nations League tournament.

Ceferin has blocked the secretive plan in testy meetings of the FIFA Council, which will meet in Miami next month.

Ceferin says "it is often the yes man who lures leaders to their demise," and that respect means disagreeing with friends "when we think in all humility that they are wrong."

Earlier in his speech ahead of his unopposed re-election, Ceferin said he has had doubts and made mistakes since taking office in September 2016.

Ceferin says "a leader without doubts is a delusional and dangerous leader."

10:30 a.m.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says he is working with European Club Association leader Andrea Agnelli to protect the Champions League from any breakaway threats.

Ceferin says "while we lead these two organizations there will be no Super League. It is a fact."

Speaking to European soccer officials on Wednesday ahead of his unopposed re-election, Ceferin recalls a group of elite clubs were considering a split in 2016 before he was voted UEFA president.

Ceferin says if clubs had split from the Champions League "they would have lost their status as great clubs in the hearts of the people. The only thing great about you would be your past."

The Slovenian official tells the clubs "trust me, you will not regret" taking a stand against cynicism and greed.

