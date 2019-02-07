Sheila E. to perform at Timberwolves halftime Feb. 13

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves say Sheila E. will perform at halftime of their Feb. 13 home game against the Houston Rockets.

The Timberwolves said Thursday that her performance is part of the continuing celebration of the Wolves' Prince-inspired City Edition uniforms.

Sheila E. collaborated with Prince and was once engaged to him. The Grammy-nominated Oakland native, known for her 1980s hit "The Glamorous Life," has called Minneapolis her "second home."

The Timberwolves say Sheila E. will pay tribute to Prince and his signature Minneapolis Sound during her halftime show.

The Wolves' new look uniforms were created in collaboration with Nike and the Prince estate. The new jersey includes a paisley leaf in tribute to Prince's Paisley Park studio, the letters "MPLS" recognizing the Minneapolis Sound and purple touches.

