Cardinals sign former Falcons cornerback Robert Alford
Updated 2/7/2019 7:28 PM
hello
TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Robert Alford to a three-year contract Thursday, two days after he was released by the Atlanta Falcons.
The 30-year-old Alford spent six seasons with the Falcons, starting all 15 games he appeared in last season. He started the last 76 games he appeared in.
Alford has 10 regular-season interceptions, and returned an interception 82 yards for a touchdown two years ago in the Falcons' Super Bowl loss to New England. The 5-foot-10 former Southeastern Louisiana player was drafted 60th overall by Atlanta in 2013.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.