Cardinals sign former Falcons cornerback Robert Alford

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Robert Alford to a three-year contract Thursday, two days after he was released by the Atlanta Falcons.

The 30-year-old Alford spent six seasons with the Falcons, starting all 15 games he appeared in last season. He started the last 76 games he appeared in.

Alford has 10 regular-season interceptions, and returned an interception 82 yards for a touchdown two years ago in the Falcons' Super Bowl loss to New England. The 5-foot-10 former Southeastern Louisiana player was drafted 60th overall by Atlanta in 2013.

