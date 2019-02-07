Clippers waive Serbian star Milos Teodosic

LOS ANGELES -- The Clippers have waived guard Milos Teodosic, who made his NBA debut with the team last season.

Teodosic was limited to 15 games this season because of knee tendinitis after starting 36 of 45 games last year, his first in the NBA. He previously had a decorated 13-year career in Serbia, Greece and Russia.

Teodosic, who helped Serbia to the 2016 Olympic silver medal, averaged eight points, four assists and 2.4 rebounds in two seasons in L.A.

Earlier Thursday, the Clippers waived veteran big man Marcin Gortat.