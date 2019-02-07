US emergency aid for Venezuela arrives at Colombian border

Bills of Venezuelan currency can be seen stacked at a currency exchange booth in La Parada, on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Tensions in the area have risen since the Venezuelan military blocked a border bridge where humanitarian aid is expected to arrive with a tanker and two cargo trailers, Colombian officials said Monday, in an apparent bid to stop the loads of food and other supplies from entering the country. Associated Press

Potato bags are displayed for sale in La Parada, on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Tensions in the area have risen since the Venezuelan military blocked a border bridge where humanitarian aid is expected to arrive with a tanker and two cargo trailers, Colombian officials said Monday, in an apparent bid to stop the loads of food and other supplies from entering the country. Associated Press

A Venezuelan sells medicines at s street in La Parada, on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Tensions in the area have risen since the Venezuelan military blocked a border bridge where humanitarian aid is expected to arrive with a tanker and two cargo trailers, Colombian officials said Monday, in an apparent bid to stop the loads of food and other supplies from entering the country. Associated Press

Two semi-trailer trucks containing humanitarian aid from the U.S for Venezuela are escorted by Colombian police in Los Patios, near Cucuta, Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, about 18 miles from the Colombian-Venezuelan border. Associated Press

CUCUTA, Colombia -- Trucks carrying U.S. humanitarian aid destined for Venezuela arrived Thursday at the Colombian border, where opposition leaders vowed to bring them into their troubled nation despite objections from embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

Two semi-trailers loaded with boxed emergency food and medicine rolled into the Colombian border city of Cucuta, which is just across the river from Venezuela.

"The United States is prepositioning relief items - including food, nutritional supplements, hygiene kits and medical supplies - in Colombia so they are available to reach those most in need in Venezuela, as soon as possible," said a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.

The focus of Venezuela's political fight now hinges on whether Maduro will allow the aid to enter the country, a move anticipated in coming days.

Maduro denies a humanitarian crisis exists and says Venezuela is not a country of beggars. The Venezuelan military has barricaded a bridge between the two nations with a tanker and two cargo trailers in an apparent attempt to block the aid.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who requested the international assistance, said it is necessary in a country racked by shortages of basic goods.

Guaido, who has the backing of some 40 countries, including the United States, is seeking to oust Maduro following a 2018 election that many have denounced as a sham. Long-time allies Russia and China and several other countries continue to support Maduro.

About a dozen human rights activists stood at the gated entrance to the Tienditas International Bridge on Colombia's side, demanding Maduro allow the emergency aid to cross into Venezuela. They waved flags while Colombian police trucks carrying armed officers and other authorities drove by throughout the day.

Luis Escobar, a Venezuelan who now lives in Colombia after fleeing his crisis-ridden nation, said his wife has advanced breast cancer and urged Maduro to accept the aid.

In tears, he described how his wife was unable to get treatment in Venezuela and that by the time they were able to see a doctor in Colombia, her illness had significantly progressed.

"I am here because, unfortunately, my wife is going to die," Escobar said. "But today I am here for Venezuelans who are suffering the same as my wife. The world has to know about this."

Meanwhile, Venezuela's communications minister, Jorge Rodriguez, appeared on state TV claiming Colombian intelligence, the CIA and exiled Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Julio Borges were behind a plot to overthrow Maduro.

"A murderer like Borges must set aside hypocrisy," Rodriguez said. "There's no democracy, no humanitarian aid. What will he say, now that his own accomplices gave him away?"

Rodriguez showed a videotape of what he said was a confession from retired national guard Col. Oswaldo Garcia Palomo as proof of the alleged plot. An outspoken Maduro critic, Palomo has openly spoken of amassing a military force in exile to remove the Venezuelan leader from power. He was arrested last month after he entered Venezuela clandestinely from Colombia.

Also Thursday, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini called for free and transparent presidential elections to bring a peace solution to the Venezuelan crisis.

Speaking at a meeting of an "International Contact Group" formed in the wake of the political crisis, Mogherini said that the coalition does not intend to impose a solution but is focused on finding answers to avoid violence or foreign intervention in Venezuela.

"We can have different points of view and readings about the causes of the crisis," Mogherini told the gathering in the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo. "But we share the same objective, wishing to contribute to a politically peaceful and democratic solution."

Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez is leading the meeting attended by leaders of 14 countries, including Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden.

Haberkorn reported from Montevideo, Uruguay.