Cardi B talks feeling anxiety before Grammys, new commercial

FILE - This Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Cardi B arrives at the 2019 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in Atlanta. Even though Cardi B has a strong chance of winning her first-ever Grammy, the rapper says she is feeling nervous heading into the upcoming awards show. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Even though Cardi B has a strong chance of winning her first-ever Grammy, the rapper says she is feeling nervous heading into the upcoming awards show.

Cardi B told The Associated Press that she has been filled with anxiety about winning an award and executing her performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. She says she's trying to stay on an even keel, preparing for the "best of the worst."

The rapper is nominated for five Grammys, competing for both album and record of the year.

Cardi B recently spoke with The AP while promoting her new Pepsi commercial, which will air during the awards. It's the second commercial in two weeks to air on TV for the rapper, who says is giving her some validation.