Southern Miss interviews Art Briles, decides not to hire him

Southern Mississippi has decided not to hire Art Briles after interviewing the former Baylor football coach, a decision Golden Eagles coach Jay Hopson disagrees with.

The school released a statement Wednesday from President Rodney D. Bennett and interim athletics director Jeff Mitchell saying "following that meeting (with Briles), we informed him that he is not a candidate."

Hopson released his own statement just minutes after the school, saying that he respects the president's decision, but disagrees with it.

Southern Miss has been searching for a new offensive coordinator.

The 63-year-old Briles, who led the Bears to consecutive Big 12 titles in 2013 and 2014, was fired after an external investigation revealed in May 2016 that Baylor had for years mishandled numerous sexual assault allegations by students, including some against football players.

The Pepper Hamilton firm's investigation found at least 17 women who reported being sexually assaulted by 19 football players.

