Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe pace Bucks past Wizards

Washington Wizards' Jeff Green (32) commits an offensive foul on Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Washington Wizards' Jeff Green, front, and Trevor Ariza, middle, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points, Eric Bledsoe had 22 points and 11 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 148-129 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Bucks shot 60 percent (56 for 93) from the field and placed six players in double figures while becoming the first NBA team with 40 victories. Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points, and Khris Middleton finished with 16.

Washington trailed by as many as 25 in the first half, but closed to 120-113 on Chasson Randle layup with 10:22 left.

Bledsoe helped finish off the Wizards with 10 points in a quick scoring flurry, including a dunk off a missed free throw by Antetokounmpo. He made a 3-pointer with 7:07 remaining to make it 138-118.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 30 points, and Thomas Bryant had 26. Jeff Green finished with 22 points for his fourth straight game with 20 or more.