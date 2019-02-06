Slain Iraqi novelist was a secular, civil society activist

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, friends and relatives of Alaa Mashzoub light candles at his assassination site in Karbala, Iraq. Alaa Mashzoub, the Iraqi novelist who was gunned down this week in Karbala, was a secular civil society activist who used his bike to get around the Shiite holy city's infamous traffic and road closures. He was also an outspoken critic of foreign interferences in Iraqi affairs Iraq and political meddling by powerful militias backed by Iran. On Saturday, he was gunned down by unknown assailants who silenced him with 13 bullets as he rode his bicycle home for the last time. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, friends and relatives of Alaa Mashzoub pray at his assassination site in Karbala, Iraq.

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, the son of Alaa Mashzoub hangs his picture beside his paintings and awards at his home in Karbala, Iraq.

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, friends and relatives of Alaa Mashzoub, seen in the poster, pray at his mourning ceremonies in Karbala, Iraq.

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, an Iraqi flag covers the coffin of Alaa Mashzoub in the cemetery in Karbala, Iraq.

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, a man prays near the coffin of Alaa Mashzoub in the cemetery in Karbala,, Iraq.

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, a friend of Alaa Mashzoub, seen in the poster, sits in his room at his home in Karbala, Iraq.

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, paintings, awards and a picture of Alaa Mashzoub are hung on the wall at his home in Karbala Iraq.