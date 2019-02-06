 
Chicago

Man who rerouted UPS mail to Chicago apartment pleads guilty

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/6/2019 8:14 AM
CHICAGO -- A former UPS Inc. worker accused of rerouting mail meant for the shipping company's Atlanta headquarters to his small Chicago apartment has pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

Dushaun Henderson-Spruce entered into a plea agreement Tuesday in federal court. The agreement calls for the repayment of the nearly $59,000 he admitted stealing from mail intended for the company.

Henderson-Spruce was accused of submitting a U.S. Postal Service form in October 2017 to change the address of the company's headquarters from Atlanta to his one-bedroom garden apartment.

Court records allege a UPS security coordinator discovered the change and postal inspectors retrieved about 3,000 pieces of mail from the apartment.

The charges alleged more than 10 checks addressed to UPS were deposited into Henderson-Spruce's account.

Henderson-Spruce is scheduled to be sentenced March 22.

