Izzy Young, who organized Dylan's first big concert, dies

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/6/2019 10:18 AM
STOCKHOLM -- Izzy Young, who in 1961 organized the first New York concert by Bob Dylan and devoted decades of his life supporting folk music, has died at age 90.

Young was a big name in folk music - Dylan, a regular visitor at his New York music shop, the Folklore Center, once called it "the citadel of Americana folk music." Young moved to Sweden in 1973 and reopened his store there.

In November 1961, Izzy organized the first major public concert for Dylan at the Carnegie Hall Chapter Hall.

Young's daughter, Philomene Grandin, said Wednesday that Young died late Monday at his home in Stockholm, citing "natural causes."

Grandin said her father dedicated over 60 years to supporting folk musicians.

He is survived by Grandin, a son and three grandchildren.

